Trailer: Regina Hall Becomes a Kid Again in “Little”, Starring Issa Rae and Marsai Martin

The trailer of “Little” starring Issa Rae, Marsai Martin, and Regina Hall has just dropped and everyone is talking about it.

The movie obviously is similar to classics like “13 Going on 30” and “Freaky Friday” but seemingly is funnier, and features more black actors.

In the film, Hall plays an overbearing boss lady character, Jordan Sanders, a narcissist who’s made a habit of belittling her assistant April, played by Issa Rae. As some sort of cosmic payback, Jordan magically reverts to middle-school age one day, April tells her, “You went to bed grown and then you woke up little. That’s for white people. ’Cause black people don’t have the time.”

As she transforms into a kid again, April gets to step up, and things falls apart for Jordan, who returns to school again.

The movie hits theaters April 12.

Watch the trailer below: