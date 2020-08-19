Trailer of New Season of KUWTK Reveals Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Had Sex During Quarantine

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Trailer of New Season of KUWTK Reveals Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Had Sex During Quarantine

The new season of ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’, (KUWTK) is set to premier in September 2020 with some juicy exposé on the lives of reality TV royals.

In a trailer for the Season 19 of the show, Scott Disick claimed that Khloe Kardashian and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson ‘100% slept’ together while quarantining together.

Well, this revealation isn’t all that shocking given that the mother of one had earlier dropped hints about being back together with the 29-year-old basketballer.

She had taken to her Instagram story last week to post the message;

“not a secret, just not your business”.

In the Season 19 teaser that was released, Disick, 37, was convinced that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan has reignited the dying embers of their romance.

In a video call, Scott questioned momager, Kris Jenner about the situation of things with the couple:

“Has Khloe slept with Tristan yet?” To which she responded: “Oh, one hundred percent”.

“That’s what I said, she says no,” replied Scott.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson called it quit in February 2019 following Tritan’s very public cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

However, the parents to 2-year-old True, moved in together during the lockdown for the sake of their daughter to enable them co-parent during the pandemic.

Recently, the pair have been spotted together making out with Tristan accompanying Khloe and True for Kylie Jenner’s birthday getway.

, , , ,

Related Posts

Viola Davis will No Longer Accept Anything Less Than She’s Worth

August 19, 2020

Khafi Kareem is Back and Looking Mighty Fine

August 19, 2020

The Rock Celebrates First Year Wedding Anniversary to Lauren Hashian with Beautiful Message

August 19, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply