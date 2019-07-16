Trailer: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Upcoming Project “A Toast to Life”

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Trailer: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Upcoming Project “A Toast to Life”

Juliet Ibrahim is set to launch a new vlog series titled “A Toast to Life.”

Posting on her YouTube, the actress revealed that the upcoming project will grant fans a peak into her life and career, how beautiful and ugly it can be.

“After so many years of sharing bits and pieces of my life with you, now, I am fully letting you into my world. The person you become is a collation of experiences of your life,” she wrote, adding, “The good, the bad and the ugly. Hence, every experience is one I celebrate because I have overcome. Friends, join me and let’s have a toast to life.”

Watch the trailer below:

Related Posts

George R.R. Martin Won’t Change ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending Despite Fan Reaction

July 16, 2019

Beyonce Meets Meghan Markle at Lion King Premiere

July 15, 2019

Scarlett Johansson Claims Her Statement Was Taken Out of Context After Backlash

July 15, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *