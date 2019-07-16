Trailer: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Upcoming Project “A Toast to Life”

Juliet Ibrahim is set to launch a new vlog series titled “A Toast to Life.”

Posting on her YouTube, the actress revealed that the upcoming project will grant fans a peak into her life and career, how beautiful and ugly it can be.

“After so many years of sharing bits and pieces of my life with you, now, I am fully letting you into my world. The person you become is a collation of experiences of your life,” she wrote, adding, “The good, the bad and the ugly. Hence, every experience is one I celebrate because I have overcome. Friends, join me and let’s have a toast to life.”

Watch the trailer below: