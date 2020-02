Lionsgate has just dropped the first teaser to their relaunch of the Saw series featuring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson.

The movie, called Spiral: From the Book of Saw, is Chris Rock’s debut in the long-running Saw horror series, and it also stars Samuel L. Jackson.

The movie will be here May 15.

While the trailer looks incredibly dark, Chris Rock has promised that there will be a ‘sprinkling of humor’ in Spiral.

Check it out below: