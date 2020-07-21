Trailer for ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’ Documentary is Here: Watch

Lifetime has released a trailer for the investigative documentary “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein,” which reportedly will air on Aug. 9 and 10.

The clip introduces eight women who opened up about how they were “touched aggressively” by Epstein in their teenage years and added that there are “thousands of [sexual abuse] survivors.”

“I didn’t want to share this with anybody,” said one unnamed interviewee. “I would have taken this to my grave.”

Like “Surviving R. Kelly” and “Surviving R. Kelly II: The Reckoning,” “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” investigates the charges of sexually abusing young girls against the New York financier and features firsthand accounts and insights from those who have spent time with him.

A bit about Epstein, per Variety:

Epstein was first arrested in 2008 in Palm Beach, Fla., where federal officials identified 36 girls, some as young as 14, whom he had allegedly abused. He served in jail again in July 2019, with federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. Epstein requested to be released on bond, but the court denied the request. He died in his jail cell on Aug. 20, 2019, with his death ruled a suicide, and a judge dismissed all criminal charges on Aug. 29, 2019.

See the trailer below:

