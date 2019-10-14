Trailer for Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘Dolittle’ Voyage is Here!

Robert Downey Jr. has begun a new journey in the first trailer for Dolittle.

According to THR, the film is Downey’s first big project since his retirement from playing Iron Man for Marvel Studios earlier this year. Dolittle is an adaptation of the 1920s children’s book by Hugh Lofting, Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.

And some of the acors lending their voices to Dolittle include Tom Holland, Emma Thompson,  Ralph Fiennes, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, John Cena, Rami Malek, Craig Robinson, Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour and Carmen Ejogo. .

Dolittle is set in Victorian England and picks up seven years after Downey’s Dolittle, an eccentric doctor who can speak to animals, lost his wife. In the years since, he has sequestered himself in his home, Dolittle Manor, with only animals to keep him company. But when the queen falls ill, he must go on a voyage to a mythical island to find a cure.

Universal Studios opens Dolittle opens Jan. 17, 2020.

See the trailer below:

