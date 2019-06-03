Trailer for ‘Rambo V: Last Blood’ Starring Sylvester Stallone is Here: Watch

The first trailer for Rambo V: Last Blood is here, and it shows Sylvester Stallone once again playing a one-man army.

In the clip, which is just under two minutes, John Rambo says he must face his past for one last all-out fight. The trailer is backed with the usual action and, of course, an intense Rambo wielding a bow.

Stallone first played the Vietnam War veteran and former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier in 1982’s First Blood. That movie was based on David Morrell’s 1972 novel of the same name.

Stallone last played the character in 2008’s Rambo.

The Lionsgate film is due in theaters Sept. 20. Watch the trailer below: