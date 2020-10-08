Trailer for Pope Francis Documentary ‘Francesco’ Set to be Unveiled

THR is reporting that Francesco, a new documentary feature about a Pope Francis, is set to have its world premiere at the Rome Film Festival on Oct. 21.

Per the outlet, the trailer for the documentary will have its North American premiere at the Savannah Film Festival on Oct. 25. It was directed by Oscar nominee Evgeny Afineevsky, and was filmed with the Pope right through June, in the midst of the pandemic.

A bit about the doc:

Francesco chronicles the pontiff’s work and candid thoughts on COVID-19, police violence, racism, border walls and separation, migration and refugees, LGBTQ issues, women’s rights and sexual abuse in the church. It features interviews with not only the current Pope, but also his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, and other activists and advocates who have clashed and worked with the Vatican in recent years.

We can’t wait!

