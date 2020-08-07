Trailer: Daniel Kaluuya Plays Fred Hampton in ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

The first official trailer for Shaka King-directed Judas and the Black Messiah is finally here and it features Daniel Kaluuya as chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, Fred Hampton.

Lakeith Stanfield also stars as William O’Neal, the man who sold out Hampton to the FBI. This movie was directed and produced by Black Panther and Creed’s Ryan Coogler.

Complex says that the “film will track Hampton’s rise and fall through O’Neal’s point-of-view. With O’Neal facing certain jail time, he cut a deal with the FBI where he would infiltrate the Black Panther Party’s Illinois chapter and provide them with intel. In exchange, he would walk free.”

On December 4, 1969, Hampton was killed at the age of 21 during an early morning raid of his apartment carried out by the FBI and the Chicago Police. The authorities were aided by a detailed floor plans of the residence provided by O’Neal.

The movie release date has yet to be set, however, the final seconds of the trailer indicate that Judas and the Black Messiah will be “only in theaters.”

Check out the trailer.

