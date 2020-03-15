Trailer crushes 3 to death in Gwagwalada

At least three persons were crushed to death on Saturday near Wazobia motor park along Gwagwalada/Kwali expressway by a trailer conveying cows to the southern part of the country.

The incident reportedly created panic and confusion as well as traffic hold up along the expressway for several hours when a part of the articulated trailer fell on some artisans working by the roadside.

It is understood that a three-year old baby is under intensive care also as a result of the incident.

An eyewitness said about seven people who sustained injuries from the incident were conveyed to the teaching hospital in Gwagwalada after a rescue operation by the police and personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The source added that the driver was among those taken to the Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada for treatment.