Trailer: Angelina Jolie Faces Off With Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’

Disney has released the dramatic trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil less than six months before the release.

And from the clip, we see Maleficent (played by Angelina Jolie) facing off against Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfieffer.)

“I remember this story of an evil witch and the princess he cursed to sleep forever,” Maleficient says to the Queen in the teaser. “The story became legend. But this is no fairytale. There are many who prey on the innocent. I’m sure your kind would agree.”

“If I didn’t know better I would say you were making a threat,” the Queen responds.

The fantasy adventures comes a few years after Maleficent, which saw Jolie’s villianous alter-ego curse Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning.)

The sequel is directed by Joachim Rønning and continues to explore the complex relationship between Maleficent and Aurora.

It premieres Oct. 18.

