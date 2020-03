In a shocking aftermath of the 2020 UTME, a teenage girl has shocked her family members by taking her own life after seeing her JAMB score.

The student identified as Zainab took the drastic action after seeing her Joint Admission and Matriculation Board examination score which was released recently.

The girl also left behind a sad note to her parents – leaving her friend and family members totally devastated.

See a screenshot of the sad story below.