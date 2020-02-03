Tragic: Policemen chasing car die in fatal crash [Photos]

Some officers of the Nigerian police have reportedly died in an auto crash while chasing a car along Ogoni-Akwa Ibom Road.

This was disclosed by a Twitter user, @unklebassey, who shared the news on his handle Sunday.

It is understood that four policemen who tried to arrest a Sienna car along the express road resorted to chasing the car after it refused to stop. Unfortunately for them, their vehicle lost control, somersaulted multiple times and landed in the bush.

Two out of the officers were confirmed dead on the spot while two others survived the ghastly crash with injuries.

The officers who survived the accident could be seen in the pictures shared by the eyewitness, trying to gather the remains of their colleagues.

Meanwhile, the eyewitness also revealed that the Sienna car escaped and other checkpoints became “as cool as ice” as road users are passing without ‘normal roger’.

See photos below…