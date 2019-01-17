Tragic! Man Dies 5 Weeks after Wedding

Life is sometimes cruel, and no more so than for a man in Plateau State who died bare 38 days after getting hitched.

Friends and family of the man, Alhaji Usman Abdullah Gago, who died on Wednesday, have taken to social media to mourn his passing.

He was said to have married his wife, Hadiza, in Jos, Plateau State on 8 December 2018.

The man will be laid to rest today at his family house in Jos in accordance with Islamic traditions.

One of his friends, Sen Auwal Mashall, wrote on Facebook,

“Alhaji Usman Abdullahi Gago is no more, he died today after a brief illness, if we could remember we attended his wedding last year December 2018, One month eight days now.

“His funeral prayer will be performed tomorrow at Mudi Na Garba street Jos North.

“May Allah Subhanallahu wa ta’ala grant him mercy in his final home (grave) ameen.

“Usman you that died today, You are not hurry, and we that are left behind are not wise.

“R.I.P”