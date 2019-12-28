Tragic: Boko Haram slaughters bride five days to her wedding

In a heartbreaking story, a lady whose wedding was scheduled to hold in Yola on December 31 was allegedly killed by suspected Boko Haram terrorists alongside her friends on Boxing Day.

The lady, Martha Bulus, was reportedly travelling with her sister, Zainab and her friends said to be members of her bridal train when they were attacked by the insurgents at a village near Gwoza in Adamawa State.

It was learnt that all passengers of the ambushed vehicle were killed in the attack.

Facebook user, Amos Adziba who shared the story wrote;

This young lady by name Martha Bulus was killed alongside with her friends by Boko Haram yesterday, along Maiduguri- Gwoza road.She was travelling for her wedding which is scheduled to take place on 31-12-2019. May their souls rest in peace.

May God almighty bring an end to our Predicaments and calamities

His claims were corroborated by another Facebook user, Jack Vince who wrote;

This is one of several incidences in the embattled northeast of Nigeria that may never make it to the tabloids.

Rest In Peace, sweet sister.”