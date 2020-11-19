Tragedy Strikes Again as Bobby Brown Jr. Dies at 28

Tragedy has struck yet again for singer Bobby Brown as another of his kids, Bobby Brown Jr. is said to have died.

TMZ reports that according to a source close to the family, Bobby Brown Jr. was found dead in his L.A home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

The police have begun their investigation into the cause of death and as the time of this reporting, no foul play has been detected.

Recall that Bobby Brown lost his daughter with Whitney Houston, Bobby Kristina, in July 2015 after she had been placed life support for a while.

The 22-year-old had been found lifeless in the bathtub of her Georgia home with toxic levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system.

28-year-old Bobby Jr. is one of Bobby’s seven children whom he shares with Kim Ward, a woman he dated on and off for 11 years before getting engaged to Whitney Houston.

