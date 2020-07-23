Traditional Ruler fakes own kidnap to evade arrest

A traditional ruler, Ardo of Udege, Alhaji Muhammad Dankawo, has allegedly faked his abduction to evade arrest by the Police.

Reports swirled that the traditional ruler was kidnapped by gunmen in Udege Development Area of Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

It was also reported that his abductors demanded a ransom of N7m for his release.

But the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bola Longe, has debunked the claim. He said, “The man was not abducted. We are looking for him to arrest him; we are going to arrest him. We have arrested him before for allegedly giving kidnappers information”.

