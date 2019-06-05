Tracy Morgan Involved in Accident 15 Minutes After Buying New Bugatti

Tracy Morgan got himself a new luxury car but couldn’t even enjoy it the same day.

According to TMZ, the comedian’s new Bugatti got into an accident mere 15 minutes after driving it off the lot.

The accident reportedly happened on Tuesday afternoon in New York City. And from the footage captured by witnesses, Morgan’s luxury sports car was hit by a man driving a Honda CR-V. It is still unclear who is at fault but reports claim that the man driving the Honda tried to turn right at the last second and crashed into Morgan’s vehicle.

Also, police arrived on the scene to speak to the parties involved and discern who was at fault. It appears as though Morgan was not ticketed for the accident. He was seen by emergency responders after stating that he was experiencing pain.

TMZ adds that Morgan’s 2012 Bugatti retails at close to $2 million while a Honda CR-V is worth about $25,000.

Reacting to the report of the accident, fans took to social media to show Morgan support, with many remembering his horrible 2014 highway accident.

Morgan was glad they reached out and says he is okay.

Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all. — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 4, 2019