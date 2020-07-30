Tracy Morgan and Wife Call it Quit After 5 Years

Tracy Morgan and his wife, Megan Wollover have called it quit after nearly five years of marriage.

The couple who got together after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend in 2011, announced their split on Wednesday, July 29.

“Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy,” Morgan said in a statement to PEOPLE through his spokesperson.

A rep for Wollover also confirmed the news.

“We can confirm that Megan filed for divorce yesterday.

“This is a private matter for the family. Megan’s primary focus remains the best interest of the parties’ daughter. She asks that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

Tracy Morgan and his soon-to-be ex-wife, wed in August 2015 in an intimate and moving ceremony, 14 months after a horrific highway crash left Tracy Morgan fighting for his life.

On June 7, 2014, a Walmart truck slammed into Morgan’s limousine on the New Jersey Turnpike. The crash killed his friend and collaborator, comedian James McNair, 62, and left the comedian/actor wheelchair-bound for five months.

The ’30 Rock’ star, 51, and Wollover, 33, share one daughter: 7-year-old Maven Sonae. Morgan also has adult sons Gitrid, 34, Malcom, 32, and Tracy Jr., 28, whom he shares with ex-wife Sabina Morgan.

