Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover to Honour Prenuptial Agreement as They Fight Over Custody of Daughter

Tracy Morgan and estranged wife, Megan Wollover may be headed for a bitter divorce if reports are anything to go by.

The pair announced the end of their marriage back in July with Megan citing irreconcilable differences as reason for their split after five years of marriage.

The estranged couple who are in the process of getting a divorce are however yet to agree as it concerns custody of their 7-year-old daughter, Maven.

Bossib reports that the separation happened before the Pandemic began and it might not be amicable given court documents.

Tracy Morgan for one, wants Megan to return to her maiden name, wants joint physical custody of their daughter and also for both of them to pay child support. This is according to court documents.

Megan Wollover on the other hand, wants all the assets acquired during the marriage split according to the conditions of their prenuptial agreement.

Megan claims she has “inadequate means of support” for both herself and her daughter and is requesting alimony, child support and primary custody of their daughter.

