Tracee Ellis Ross Will Voice Titular Character in ‘Daria’ Spinoff, ‘Jodie’

Congratulations to Tracee Ellis Ross!

The iconic actress has joined the voice cast of Daria spin-off series, Jodie, which is centred around the intelligent, sharp-witted character Jodie Landon.

As one of the only African American characters in the show, Jodie felt compelled to scholastically rise above the rest and helped shape a generation of women. As Ross aptly noted, “Jodie was woke before woke was a thing!”

Ross will executive-produce and voice the lead in the upcoming show, which will explore Jodie’s character after she’s graduated college and enters the workforce with a new job in tech.

“I am thrilled to bring this project to life with MTV, both as executive producer and by voicing Jodie’s character,” Ross said in a statement. “Being able to give voice to fresh, feminist and unexplored stories of young women excites me. Jodie, will spin-off from the cult classic Daria, and with the brilliant, sweet and sarcastic black girl magic that is Jodie Landon, we will feature a diverse cast, comprised mainly of unapologetically smart and ambitious young female characters who are vulnerable and flawed and interesting and funny.”

Jodie was originally meant to be a supporting character, however as Ross noted in an exclusive interview with Vanity Fairher wit, intelligence, and sense of humor allowed her to become as much of a cult figure as Daria.

With themes of empowerment across gender and racial lines and explorations of privilege, Jodie will be the first adult animated show in nearly 20 years with a black female lead. According to Ross, the show will be a “workplace comedy full of commentary about everything from gentrification to sex to tech to call-out culture.”

