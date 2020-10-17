Tracee Ellis Ross to Receive “Fashion Icon Award” at E! People’s Choice Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross reportedly will receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards set to hold on November 12.

Ross is being honoured because of her “trailblazing looks and one-of-a-kind personal style over the past two decades, her passion for self-expression and how she uses her voice and reach to inspire others to believe in themselves.”

“Tracee Ellis Ross’ style is transcendent,” E!’s general manager of news, live events and lifestyle digital, Jen Neal, said in a statement, per THR. “Her influence in the entertainment and fashion spaces are incomparable and we are delighted to honor her with the Fashion Icon Award.”

She is also nominated for a People’s Choice Award for drama movie star of 2020 for her role in The High Note.

