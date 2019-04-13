Tracee Ellis Ross Supports Marsai Martin as Her Film ‘Little’ Premieres

Tracee Ellis Ross is sending Marsai Martin all the best wishes.

Martin exec-produced the new film, Little, which opened at the theatres yesterday. And one of those who took to their social media to support the young actress was her Blackish co-star, Ross, who encouraged her fans to go and see the movie.

“MY LITTLE ~ @marsaimartin you are just getting started! even though I am not your real mom, you’ve grown up within my gaze,” said Ross, adding, “my heart is full for you and i’m so excited for your journey.”

She continued, giving the appropriate nod to Martin’s parents, saying, “bravo carol and josh you’ve raised a special human. may this be the first of many celebrations for you as an EP! and everyone go see @littlethemovie, in theaters now!”

See the trailer for the movie here.