Tracee Ellis Ross Signs Overall Deal with ABC Signature

Looks like there’s no end in sight to the great working relationship between Tracee Ellis Ross as ABC as the former just signed an overall deal with ABC Signature.

The actress who stars in the network’s hit series, ‘Black-ish’, and also serves as a producer on a spin-off of the show- Mixed-ish which is prequel to Black-ish, will be producing contents across all platforms for the giant network.

As per Deadline, Tracee Ellis Ross’ production company, Joy Mill Entertainment will. be based at ABC’s studio for the duration of her deal to produce different contents.

“I love sharing stories and using storytelling as a way to connect and celebrate humanity.

“As an actor, I’ve had the joy of inhabiting nuanced and dynamic roles. As an executive producer, I am able to build stories, father creatives and shape worlds as a way to illuminate different realities'”, she said of the deal.

“This deal continues my journey as a storyteller and content creator. I am thrilled to finally be sharing the news and expanding this part of my artistry at my home studio, ABC Signature. Jonnie Davis, Tracy Underwood, and their team have been incredible collaborators, and I am eager to continue our shared journey.”

