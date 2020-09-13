Tracee Ellis Ross’ Athleisure Style is Lit!

Tracee Ellis Ross is no doubt a fashion icon, slaying every look and style with ease, and now, she’s schooling folks how to do athleisure with the utmost penache.

The actress shared a photo of herself rocking sweats in a 2-piece ensemble; a crop top and sweat pants.

To elevate the looks by several degrees of style, Tracee Ellis Ross added gold rings, a chunky gold necklace and white stiletoes heels. She finished off the look with a high ponytail and added fish net to her hair as accessory.

Check it out.

