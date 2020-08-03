Tracee Ellis Elliot Shows Off Hot Body in Stunning New Photos

Tracee Ellis Elliot has refused to let the pandemic ruin her summer body.

The award-winning actress took to her Instagram today to show off new gorgeous photos of herself in her bikini as she luxuriated in the sun, her hair swept up with a severe updo, her outfit complete with a dramatic pair of sneakers.

“Pool party! Except I don’t have a pool. And I’m too scared to have a party,” she hilariously captioned the photo, before adding, “Siri play “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.”

Check her out!

 

