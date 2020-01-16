Trabzonspor sack Nigerian midfielder Onazi

Turkish Süper Lig title side, Trabzonspor, has terminated the contract of Nigerian midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi.

The Black Sea club said on their website that Onazi’s deal was ended by mutual agreement, thus allowing the player to become a free agent.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder had a contract with Trabzonspor until May 2020, but has found playing time hard to come by this term with increased competitor from compatriot MIkel Obi, among others.

Onazi, a former Lazio player, joined Trabzonspor in 2016, scoring seven goals and making four assists in 79 matches with the Turkish club.

A tough tackling player, Onazi represented Nigeria from 2012 to 2018, featuring in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

He joined the team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, despite not playing in the tournament.

He appeared on the pitch for his nation 51 times and was a part of the victorious 2013 Africa Cup f Nations team led by the legendary Stephen Keshi.