Toyosi Ogunseye Elected Vice-President of World Editors Forum

Toyosi Ogunseye, head of BBC West Africa, has been elected vice-president of World Editors Forum (WEF).

At the annual meeting of WEF in Scotland on Saturday, the forum picked Ogunseye to deputise Warren Fernandez, editor of the Straits Times and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings’ English, Malay and Tamil Media Group.

In the over two decades of its existence, this is the first time that he leadership of the WEF would be from Asia and Africa.

Speaking shortly after their emergence, Dave Callaway, outgoing WEF president, said: “Warren and Toyosi’s elections ensure WEF is in good hands as we encounter the challenges of the next two years. With media freedom under attack from all sides, a diverse, experienced leadership is what we need to help bring our industry together and take it forward.”

Ogunseye took to Twitter to express her delight over the development.

“This morning, the @WorldEditors board voted Warren Fernandez @theSTeditor as President and me as Vice President. Warren and I are pleased to serve and humbled to lead the World Editors Forum. #WINSummit19 #WNMC19”

A biochemistry graduate of the University of Lagos, Ogunseye has won over 30 awards, including CNN MultiChoice African Journalist of the Year Awards (2011 and 2013), Knight International Journalism Award; Nigerian Academy of Science Journalist of the Year; and the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) in a career spanning 15 years.

She was the first female editor of PUNCH since the establishment of the organisation in 1971.