Toyin Lawani’s Man Shares Risque Video of the Couple

Toyin Lawani and her man can’t keep their hands to themselves.

The serial entrepreneur who showed off her partner to her followers on Instagram a little while ago, is sure loving all the chemistry and everything else.

Taking to Instagram, Lawani’s fiance who uses the Instagram handle @deeeunknown shared a video of the couple during a photoshoot for the designer’s underwear line.

In the video, the mother of two appeared in her underwear alongside her man who wore briefs and a pair of jeans.

Toyin Lawani had her hands in her man’s pants and the couple couldn’t help laughing as the camera clicked away in the corner.

The video was captioned,

“DEMOCRACY: GOVERNMENT OF THE PEOPLE FOR THE PEOPLE AND BY THE PEOPLE.

have a blessed day. get your briefs from @tiannahsplacempire @elegantebytiannahstylingmen #deeeunknown

