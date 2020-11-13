Toyin Lawani’s Fiancé Unmasked, Alleged to be Married with Kids

Toyin Lawani’s masked Fiancé, @Deeunknown has been unmasked and his identity shared with the rest of the world.

A few days ago, Lawani has revealed that her man is also her photographer with the Instagram handle, @segun_wealth and is responsible for all of her sexy photoshoots.

Toyin Lawani had teased that they would usually hop right into bed after any of their ‘sexy’ shoot sessions.

Popular Instagram blog, Gistlover blog has however, finally unmasked the face of the photographer and musician, with Toyin Lawani unwittingly confirming this in reply to a follower’s comment.

GLB also alleged that Segun Wealth/@deeunknown is married and has abandoned his wife and kids back home to pursue his romantic relationship with Toyin Lawani.

It reports that the affair between Toyin Lawani and the photographer who relocated from Jos to Lagos with his family, intensified during the lockdown period as he was allegedly living with the mother of two throughout that period.

