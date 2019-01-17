Toyin Lawani Shares NSFW Video of Her Stylist Massaging Her Butt

Toyin Lawani recently took to her Instagram to reveal the kind of relationship she shares with her workers.
From the video, Lawani is seen lounging in bed while the young man she said is her personal stylist is seen massaging her bare butt. And this video has triggered mixed feelings from her fan base.
While many people feel it is okay for such a powerful woman to have her stylist rub her butt, others feel some type of way about it. However, Lawani wants you all to know that her stylist as only prepping her up for a lingerie shoot.
“Is it a goat that would have put the oil on my body for the shoot?” she asked her critics, before unleashing more vitriol on them.
You opinions Don’t Pay the Bills , @mbplingerie Does 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Mofos,Go Rant to @kimkardashian BITCH is on cover of Forbes , Yet you call her A prostitute ,Everyday , Which young Entrepreneur in this Economy Run 30 Businesses day in day out and manage 2kids , which one schools abroad ,pays over a hundred people’s salary, house up to 40 of them , trains Physically challenge for free and give them paid employment, want to learn more about me and what I have to offer , Go watch my Reality show on Dstv165 Via @Ebonylifetv or Read my Book #Beunstoppable-TheBusinessmogulsGuide , The more you talk about me the more money I make , That’s what you Losers don’t know, small talk you will be saying her children , Are they your children , leave my life Alone and face yours, Jobless trolls, Do I look like someone who cares , I have bills to pay , I don’t see one you are paying it for me or feeding my children, I work too hard for me to care about your useless opinions , I work in my factories all night with my team while you sleep or make silly comments, Learn to Embrace your sexiness, even if you have kids,that’s what @mbplingerie is there for, I’m not responsible for your ugliness or your misfortunes 🙅♀️always looking for my man ,so you people can Ruin it, Nigerians ma pami now🤣my mentality is foreign ,I grew up there ,you don’t expect all of us to think the same way or like the sAmethings, Show me a sexy mama of two who Genuinely works hard with her two hands and set standards before you talk trash about a lingerie shoot , is it a goat that would have put the oil on my body for the shoot , @deydeysoso_ enjoy the rubbing jare 🤣🤣 Eyin werey jatijati, small talk you will be mentioning my children.hisss. if you don’t like me pls commit sucide 🙅♀️Everybody please face your face and go and Sort all your husbands in my Dms🤣 Bastards if they pay you ordinary 5million naira to show all your nakedness,you will even add your mother 🤣 I have told you people on the ist of January, my new year Resolution is embracing my sexiness , if you don’t like it pls block me. #elegantebytiannahstyling kingofallQueens