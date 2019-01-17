Toyin Lawani Shares NSFW Video of Her Stylist Massaging Her Butt

Toyin Lawani recently took to her Instagram to reveal the kind of relationship she shares with her workers.

From the video, Lawani is seen lounging in bed while the young man she said is her personal stylist is seen massaging her bare butt. And this video has triggered mixed feelings from her fan base.

While many people feel it is okay for such a powerful woman to have her stylist rub her butt, others feel some type of way about it. However, Lawani wants you all to know that her stylist as only prepping her up for a lingerie shoot.

“Is it a goat that would have put the oil on my body for the shoot?” she asked her critics, before unleashing more vitriol on them.

See the video below:

And her response: