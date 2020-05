Toyin Lawani is shading Nigerian celebrities trending the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

The serial entrepreneur shared a video where she called them out for ‘carrying the matter on their head like gala’ while people are dying here everyday.

Lawani chucked the display of solidarity by Nigerian celebrities to stupidity, noting that this energy is lost whenever it concerns issues that affect Nigeria and it hurts her whenever she sees it.

