Toyin Lawani Shades BBN’s Nengi, Insinuates She Took Over Baby Daddy’s Account to Insult Her in the Past

Toyin Lawani has come for BBNaija lockdown housemate, Nengi, with claws unsheathed.

The mother of two and businesswoman took to her Instagram page to drag the former beauty queen and now reality TV star, following the war of words with fellow housemate, Lucy on Sunday night, August 9, after the live eviction show.

Toyin Lawani Insinuated that her very public social media brouhaha with ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Lord TriggsTriggs was engineered by Nengi whom she let fans believe was his girlfriend at that time.

She alleged that Nengi took over Lord Triggs’ Instagram account to troll her, calling her old and an amoeba, same words she used during her exchange with Lucy on Sunday night.

She went further to state that the only reason she has seemingly been unsupportive of the 22-year-old housemate was because they had crossed paths in the past and the experience was quite unpleasant.

