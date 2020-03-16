Toyin Lawani Roasts Swanky Jerry on Instagram: “You are a Silly Boy!”

Toyin Lawani has some words for Swanky Jerry who had a lot to say about Lawani’s opinion on the outfits celebrities wore to the just-concluded AMVCA.

Recall that Mercy Eke and Mike Edwards were declared the best dressed celebrities at the 7th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) ceremony held in Lagos. And while many people cheered for the winner, stylist-designer Lawani hopped on her page to diss the winners, dismissing their outfits as ‘jokes.’

Well, Swanky, who often styles Mercy, did not find this funny and he dragged her on his Instagram Story.

Which is why Lawani is puffing smoke. She called him a ‘silly boy’ and reminded everyone who cares that she ’empowered’ and ‘trained’ him.

He replied, shortly afterward.

See the latest exchange: