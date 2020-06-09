Toyin Lawani Reaches Out to Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Ella Nnabuchi

Toyin Lawani has reached out to former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ella Nnabuchi.

The serial entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to encourage and support the musician who was humiliated on the episode of the reunion show that aired last night.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Lawani encouraged Ella to keep her up against all odds and keep pushing for better.

Toyin Lawani wrote;

“My Baby Ella , @therealmissella God gatch you ❤️

“Keep your head up, Alot of people might not know what goes on behind the scene ,the struggles , the pain and the set back.

“The pain of watching our loved ones fall apart and yet we have to carry on daily cause we are their inspiration ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ we all fall , but how we get back up is what’s paramount, this is not the time in a shell, shine bright like the star you are baby girl.

“God doesn’t give us Gifts for nothing , it might take time but if you keeping pushing you will get there , Kings and Queens shall open their gates to your voice ,life is always a lesson ❤️❤️❤️

“God is with you , love you always and thanks to my darling friend @jaruma_empire and everyone for all the help you rendered ❤️ God will pay you back in folds, Ella will make you all proud ❤️”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

