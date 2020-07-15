Toyin Lawani has no Apologies for Posting Adult Content on Social Media

You heard it! Toyin Lawani has no apologies for posting adult content on her social media pages neither will be be guilt-tripped into kid-friendly posts.

The serial entrepreneur and mother of two made the revelation via her Instagram handle, letting all the ‘role model’ advocates have it.

In the post, the business owner noted that she is an adult and as such would post adult content on social media.

She referred folks who prefer kid friendly posts to pages of users who love to post ‘baby shark and shit like that’.

You heard it guys, Toyin Lawani’s page is unapologetically dedicated to grown folks content so keep the kids away.

