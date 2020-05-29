Toyin Lawani Goes Fully Naked to Celebrate 1 Million Instagram Followers

Toyin Lawani has hit a million followers on Instagram.

The fashion entrepreneur and businesswoman celebrated the milestone by sharing a picture of herself buck naked in the bathtub.

Lawani who is no stranger to controversy mocked trolls with her caption and requested that they jump in the tub with her.

She wrote;

“Ok let’s celebrate The one million followers , Nigba teje kingboron🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

“when one million of you can donate one naira each and donate one million naira through me to the less privileged,but you all expect money from me all the Time as I’m mother Christmas as always , continue 🔥 in other news 🤫

“Jump in the tub 🛀 with me , Una go talk talk talk Una go tire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 it’s all about @tiannahsglowproducts ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Toyin Lawani also used the opportunity to request models for her brand, asking that interested persons send their pictures to her.

