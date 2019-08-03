Toyin Lawani Gets Down With Princess Shyngle in Racy Instagram Photo

Toyin Lawani has never been one to shy away from expressing herself, which is why she has ignored all the trolls who have had a lot to say about her recent racy posts.

The fashion stylist took things up a notch yesterday with new photos of her and actress Princess Shyngle, in which she sniffs Shyngle’s pubic area.

“Smells Good down there/Eat your hearts out/Art is freedom of Expression/If you can’t Handle Art you can’t Handle my creativity,” said Lawani who had previously expressed her interest in dating the actress had she been a lesbian.

See the racy photos below:

