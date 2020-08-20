Toyin Lawani Brags She was the First Girl to Ever Drive a Bug in Her University

Toyin Lawani is reminiscing on the past and sharing throwback pictures of those memories.

The serial entrepreneur took a journey down memory lane via her Instagram account, detailing her entrepreneurial experience which dates back to when she was in the university.

The mother of two and University of Lagos alum, revealed that at 16, she had not only started her fashion business and had different tailors working for her, she also already had three shops; a supermarket, boutique and spa.

Toyin Lawani further revealed that she was the first girl to ever drive a yellow Volkswagen Bug in the whole of Unilag and would constantly make headlines of different magazines on campus.

Check out her post below.

