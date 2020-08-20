Toyin Lawani Brags She was the First Girl to Ever Drive a Bug in Her University

Toyin Lawani is reminiscing on the past and sharing throwback pictures of those memories.
The serial entrepreneur took a journey down memory lane via her Instagram account, detailing her entrepreneurial experience which dates back to when she was in the university.
The mother of two and University of Lagos alum, revealed that at 16, she had not only started her fashion business and had different tailors working for her, she also already had three shops; a supermarket, boutique and spa.
Toyin Lawani further revealed that she was the first girl to ever drive a yellow Volkswagen Bug in the whole of Unilag and would constantly make headlines of different magazines on campus.
Check out her post below.
View this post on Instagram
This time I was already sewing in school and I had tailors , I designed I and my friends Asoebi for this wedding @obento677 ❤️ At Age 16 I already had 3 shops ard school , my super market, Butik and spa ,ist girl to drive a yellow bug in the whole of Unilag , I have always been a leader rulling since I was young and will continue to do so , you know why ???? It all has to do with your pedigree , your upbringing matters a lot, your mentors matter , the people you associate with matters a lot , what you work for is what you get , Someone asked if I knew I was going to be great and I said yes , what you work for is what you get , I was groomed into the king of all Queens it didn’t just happen , I’m from a royal family of legends , watch it all on season3 @tiannahsempirerealitytvshow 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #kingofAllQueens 👑