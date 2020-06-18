Toyin Lawani Angrily Blasts Blogs Referring to Her New Man as a Boytoy

Toyin is angrily lashing out at blogs for referring to her new man as a boytoy.

The fashion designer and serial entrepreneur who didn’t find the tag funny, took to her Instagram page to call out the gossip sites.

In a lengthy rant, Lawani called the sites jobless while bragging about her fiance.

She revealed that he not only does music but is also a professional in his field of endeavour.

The mother of two reiterated that she’s only 38 years old and no old woman, therfore would give 16-year-old girls a run for their waist line and wigs.

Toyin Lawani further stressed that asides from the fact that these blogs can’t tell her man’s age, not every man is after her money and she can do whatever pleases the heck pleases her.

