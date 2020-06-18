Toyin Lawani Angrily Blasts Blogs Referring to Her New Man as a Boytoy

Toyin is angrily lashing out at blogs for referring to her new man as a boytoy.
The fashion designer and serial entrepreneur who didn’t find the tag funny, took to her Instagram page to call out the gossip sites.
In a lengthy rant, Lawani called the sites jobless while bragging about her fiance.
She revealed that he not only does music but is also a professional in his field of endeavour.
The mother of two reiterated that she’s only 38 years old and no old woman, therfore would give 16-year-old girls a run for their waist line and wigs.
Toyin Lawani further stressed that asides from the fact that these blogs can’t tell her man’s age, not every man is after her money and she can do whatever pleases the heck pleases her.
Kai you people don’t really have jobs to do o 🤣🤣🤣🤣 wait someone covers their face all the time , so how are you sure about his age? , did he come to you in the dream or you use X-ray ni , you must think he’s jobless 🤣🤣🤣🤣 abi , apart from the fact that he does music , he’s a professional in his field , Do you know how much people make from farming or building , common enough with your silly captions, a private life is a happy life , pls leave us be if you can’t be happy for us , we are dropping his music soon , it’s a new wave the country haven’t heard yet, find a chair and listen in 👆he sings in his church , one day I listen to him sing and I’m like the world needs to hear you, I was able to persuade him to do my kind of music , I know my amazing fans will love it 🙏🙏🙏 @deeeunknown I know you asked me not to do this ,but I couldn’t take it anymore with the toyboy shit , that’s total rubbish , does he look like gbewudani , if I like I can marry 18year old self , how is it your father and your mother’s business, I’m just 38 don’t let my achievements fool you , I ain’t no old woman , I will give your 16year old girlfriends a run for their waist and wigs 😁 must everyone be after my money , did he tell you he’s poor and wait o, ist it your money ? Or your fathers money and what’s money for ? Is it not for spending and investments hisss asswipes , atimes they rather see you sad than happy . I have warned you all with your stupid disrespectful caption stop it right now .i will do whatever makes me happy ,it’s my life , I came to this world alone and I will go alone , so your opinions don’t mean shit to me , not everyone will like BABA WITH BIG BELLE #dropsmic 🔥 and next time the title is BUSINESS MOGUL ⭐️ #kingofAllQueens 👑