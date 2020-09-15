Toyin Abraham Shares Beautiful Video with Stepdaughter and Mother-in-law

Toyin Abraham Shares Beautiful Video with Stepdaughter and Mother-in-law

Toyin Abraham is enjoying her blended family and took to Instagram today to celebrate both her stepdaughter and mother-in-law on the occasion of their birthdays.

The actress and mother of one who herself clocked 40 years, days ago, celebrated her family in a cute video that saw her exchanging kisses with both her mother-in-law and her husband’s daughter, Temitope Ajeyemi.

In the video, Toyin Abraham wished her stepdaughter, a happy birthday and pecked the teenager on the cheeks  before calling her mother-in-law to the camera Andrew demanding a kiss from her to which the latter obliged to.

The budding entrepreneur reacted to her mother-in-law’s kiss as being a tad loud to which the older woman responded;

“Mo fi karamo si” translated “I made it extra”.

