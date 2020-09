Life does begin at 40 for Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi who hit the milestone today, Saturday, September 5.

The Nollywood actress and mother of one released stunning photos to mark the auspicious occasion via her Instagram page.

The shoot which was styled by ace designer, Tolu Bally, saw the 2019 winner of the AMVCA Best Actress Award, rocking three different absolutely stunning looks.

Happy birthday Toyin Abraham!

See pictures below.

