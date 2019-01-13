Toyin Abraham has reached out to a Nigerian businesswoman who posted what appeared to be a suicide note on her Instagram this morning.

From her note, the woman asked family and friends to take care of her triplets as she is tired of her “evil marriage.” This note triggered reactions on social media, with many people reaching out to her, urging her to reconsider her decisions.

Instablog9ja further revealed that the woman’s husband is cheating on her with another woman, who flaunts their relationship on Facebook.

It is a heartbreaking situation. We are hoping the outpouring of support comes through and for this young mother to get all the help and love she deserves.

See the posts below: