Toyin Abraham is Frustrated by the Constant Request for Money from Fans

Toyin Abraham has admitted that she is frustrated by the incessant request for money from fans.

The actress and mother of one expressed this in response to a Twitter user who asked for money to pay his house rent.

Having obviously reached her daily quota with that kind of request, Toyin Abraham asked where she was supposed to get the money as if she picks naira notes off the floor and asked to be left alone.

Some fans noted that this is always the case anytime Abraham comes online as she shared another request from another fan.

She agreed to start to start ignoring such requests after advice from some of her fans.

 

