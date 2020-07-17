Toyin Abraham is Frustrated by the Constant Request for Money from Fans

Toyin Abraham has admitted that she is frustrated by the incessant request for money from fans.

The actress and mother of one expressed this in response to a Twitter user who asked for money to pay his house rent.

Having obviously reached her daily quota with that kind of request, Toyin Abraham asked where she was supposed to get the money as if she picks naira notes off the floor and asked to be left alone.

Please leave me alone please🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏I beg you where will I see house rent https://t.co/EsxebTne45 is frustrating please https://t.co/EG0h2VMdBZ — TOYIN ABRAHAM (@toyin_abraham1) July 16, 2020

Some fans noted that this is always the case anytime Abraham comes online as she shared another request from another fan.

She agreed to start to start ignoring such requests after advice from some of her fans.

I will start ignoring..Thanks everyone https://t.co/XZDHCxDuLI — TOYIN ABRAHAM (@toyin_abraham1) July 16, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

