Toyin Abraham Celebrates Third Year Anniversary since Her Life Changed

Toyin Abraham is celebrating the third year anniversary since her life changed, marked by her change of name from Aimakhu to Abraham.

The actress who was besieged with a lot of woes in the past including drug addiction which she confessed to during an interview, has indeed turned her life and career around over the past three years and is now happily married to fellow actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi with whom she shares a son, Ire.

The mother of one took to Instagram to mark the auspicious occasion, urging folks to remember that the ‘New Toyin’ is only three years old and has come this far.

“Thee was a Toyin Aimakhu then Toyin Abraham happened three years ago. Let’s not forget the’new’ Toyin is just three years ago”, she wrote.

“It has been one massive journey of change and faithfulness of God What a journey! Living my life at my pace and being at peace with my pace”.

Happy change anniversary Toyin Abraham!

