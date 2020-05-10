Toyin Abraham Celebrates Mother’s Day With Graphic Video

Toyin Abraham is celebrating her first mother’s day in a rather unique way.

The actress who welcomed her first child with actor husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi on August 14, 2019, took to social media to share a very graphic video of the birth of her son.

Writing on her Instagram page, Toyin Abraham said;

“Happy mothers day to me and every mother out there. Motherhood is a wonderful journey and that was why I recorded my childbirth and I have decided to share it with you all”.

Below is the full video posted on her youtube page.

