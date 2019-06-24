“Toy Story 4” Rakes in $238 Million in Global Box Office

THR is reporting that Pixar and Disney’s critically acclaimed Toy Story 4 was successful at the North American box office chart over the weekend with $118 million, one of the biggest openings of all time for an animated movie.

It also did so well in international markets, raking in $238 million globally, a record for the genre. And this makes it the only the third release of 2019 to cross $100 million in its start so far, and gives Disney the four best openings of the year to date.

“This movie has great word of mouth and will run long through the summer. I don’t deny that tracking had us at higher numbers, but this is a huge debut and shows how much people love these characters,” says Disney distribution chief Cathleen Taff.

Toy Story 3 opened in June 2010 to $126 million, preceded by Toy Story 2‘s $101.8 million bow in 1999 and Toy Story‘s $60.4 million launch in 1995.

Toy Story 4, directed by Josh Cooley, currently has a 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as earning an A CinemaScore from audiences.

The movie features Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Annie Potts as Bo Peep.