Toxioclogy Report Shows Pilot in Kobe’s Crash Was Not High

Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has released an autopsy result showing that Ara Zobayan, pilot of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash was not under the influence of drugs.

This is in line with ongoing litigation between families of the deceased, Ara Zobayan and Island Express, the company that chartered the helicopter.

The families are suing for negligence and carelessness in the helicopter crash as other professional pilots have said Zobayan should not have been flying at such a high rate of speed in blinding fog.

The result however, shows that Zobayan was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol as at the time of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant and the other victims.

The Los Angeles County Coroner office released the toxicology report, which tested for opiods, cocaine, fentanyl, and a number of other drugs.

“Toxicological testing did not detect the presence of alcohol or drugs of abuse. Substances tested for include: benzodiazepines, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, opioids, phencyclidine, and amphetamines.” the report read.

The reps for the estate of the late pilot had responded to the lawsuit claiming that the people on board knew the risk of flying on the fated day.

