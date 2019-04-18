Tough Love! University Student Commits Suicide after Boyfriend Dumped Her

A 100-level Student of the Kogi State University, Ayingba, Miss Rebecca Michael, reportedly killed herself on Wednesday.

It is understood that the lady reached the fatal decision after her boyfriend broke up with her.

Sources say the girl, who recently gained admission into the Department of Philosophy in the institution, was just 20 years old.

Upon receiving the sad news that her boyfriend – who is a prominent DJ in Lokoja – was done with her for good – she drank sniper.

After ingesting the poisonous substance, she was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre where she gave up the ghost.

She was later buried on Wednesday at Lokongoma cemetery, Lokoja Kogi State.

Now, that’s love taken the wrong way.

