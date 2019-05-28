Touch Wood! HP Launches Partially Wooden Laptops

After a successful experiment with leather, tech firm HP is taking its natural material vibe to the next level with the new Envy Wood series.

While they haven’t exactly been carved out of redwood trees, the new laptops they do come with a “one-of-a-kind authentic wood inlay” on the palm rest.

HP is decking out the Envy 13, Envy 17, Envy x360 13, and Envy x360 15 in the new timber-ish livery, which is available in “Nightfall Black with Natural Walnut,” “Ceramic White with White Birch,” and “Natural Silver with Pale Birch.”

Here’s the Envy 13 in Nightfall Black with Natural Walnut:

And here’s the Envy x360 13 in Ceramic White with White Birch:

HP says the wood grain patterns will vary between individual laptops, as you’d hope and expect.

For those already having doubts about wooden laptops, these are pretty much the same machines as their fully metal predecessors, only now with options for unspecified “next-generation” Intel Core processors and 2nd-gen AMD Ryzen chips with Vega graphics.

HP says the Envy Wood series will be available this autumn, with pricing to be announced closer to the release, Verge writes.